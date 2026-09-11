B2K's Raz-B and his wife, Mona Li Thornton, are mourning the heartbreaking loss of their 3-month-old son, Astro.

The couple had welcomed their son earlier this year, making the news especially devastating for the family. Their spokesperson, David Robinson, confirmed the death to USA Today on Thursday (Sept. 10).

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De’Mario ‘Raz B’ Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K. The family asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult time. They truly appreciate your love and support.

No cause of death had been made public.

Raz-B and Mona Li Welcomed Their Son in 2026

Raz-B, 41, and Mona Li are also parents to son Versai Carter Thornton, who was born in October 2024. Mona Li also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.



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Mona Li had confirmed she was nine months pregnant in April while celebrating the end of B2K and Bow Wow’s Boys 4 Life tour.

“What people see on stage is the talent, the dancing, the performance. What they don’t see is the pain you push through every single night,” she wrote to Raz-B at the time. “And still, you show up and give everything like it’s effortless.”

“Thank you for letting me share this journey with you, babe,” she continued. “9 months pregnant and outside w my man ha.”

Raz-B Is Best Known as a Member of B2K

Raz-B formed B2K alongside Lil’ Fizz, J-Boog and Omarion in the late 1990s.

The group scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002 with “Bump, Bump, Bump,” featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs.

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Raz-B and Mona Li are now asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of their young son.