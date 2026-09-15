Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the complicated relationship she has with her older sister, Aimee Osbourne — and admitting there’s one thing she’ll always resent.

The sisters have been estranged for years, with Aimee famously choosing not to participate in The Osbournes reality show alongside Kelly, brother Jack, and their parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

During a recent episode of the We Need to Talk podcast, Kelly, 41, was asked about Aimee's decision to stay away from the family's reality TV spotlight. While she said she didn't want to speak on her sister's behalf, Kelly didn't hold back when describing how their relationship has affected her.

Kelly Opens Up About Her Estrangement From Aimee

“We’re not close, but I do respect her enough to, you know, keep her anonymity, if you understand. I believe there’s a reason for everything. It just wasn’t meant to be for her,” Kelly said.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne Planning Documentary on Grief + Mental Health

Kelly claimed Aimee, 43, “didn’t really ever acknowledge” her or Jack while they were growing up.

She was just in her own world doing her own thing, and I do to a certain extent, if I’m honest, feel as though she was embarrassed of us. I’ll never really truly understand. It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. Like you couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.

For Kelly, the distance between them has left a particularly painful void.

Kelly Says She'll Always Resent Their Relationship

Kelly said “one of the hardest things of my life” was never having the kind of big-sister relationship she needed.

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“I never got a big sister, and I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own,” she said. “I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever.”

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reveals How Kelly Is Really Doing After Sid Wilson Split

Kelly also made it clear that she doesn't see a reconciliation happening.

I just — I respect her. I accept her, but we’re different. And that’s okay ... with family, there’s an assumption that because you share blood, everything should be shared. But I think the beauty in life is that you have an opportunity to also select who your family is.

Kelly added, “If you’re not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me, and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life.”

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Aimee has previously been candid about her relationship with Kelly and Jack. In a 2015 interview with The Independent, she said there was “acceptance” between them, but acknowledged they didn't socialize.