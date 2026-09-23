Frankie Muniz is going through what sources describe as the lowest point of a brutal six weeks, with his divorce leaving him questioning where he goes from here.

The Malcolm in the Middle star recently revealed that he and his wife, Paige Price, are divorcing after a decade together.

Now, suddenly single, Muniz is also facing the reality of trying to date while being one of the most recognizable former child stars in Hollywood.

"Dating has been rough. Women recognize Malcolm," an insider whispered.

They get excited about Malcolm. Frankie is starting to wonder who actually wants Frankie. When everyone knows your face before they know you, it messes with your head.

READ MORE: Frankie Muniz: I’m Not a ‘Great Actor’

Frankie Muniz Feels Like Everything Is Falling Apart

Muniz has described feeling as though everything in his life was “falling apart” at once, and sources claim his personal struggles have collided with another major disappointment.

He had reportedly been hoping to land a serious dramatic role that could finally change the way Hollywood sees him — but he didn't get it.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

“He wanted the role that makes Hollywood suddenly say, ‘Holy s---, Frankie Muniz can act,’” an insider told Naughty But Nice. “Instead, he’s still fighting Malcolm.”

READ MORE: Frankie Muniz Would 'Never' Let His Kids Work in Showbiz

Watching younger stars like Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland command major movies and industry respect only makes that frustration sting, insiders claim.

Frankie Muniz Wants Hollywood to See Him Differently

Muniz isn't broke or forgotten. What sources say he wants is something money can't buy: respect.

“That’s what’s eating at him,” the insider says. “The marriage is over, dating is miserable, and Hollywood still sees the kid. Frankie has spent years trying to prove he’s more than Malcolm — and right now he feels completely lost.”