Frankie Muniz: I’m Not a ‘Great Actor’

Frankie Muniz has never thought of himself as a "great actor."

The 39-year-old star shot to fame when he took on the title role in Malcolm in the Middle as a teenager but believes that his career is more down to "luck" than anything else.

He told E! News: "I don't know if I don't like to watch my stuff. I can separate me from watching. Does that make sense? I can watch it as like, 'Oh I'm just watching the character, I'm just watching the show'.

"But I do find myself at times thinking, 'Oh, I could have done that better.' I always have. I've never considered myself a great actor, I just feel like I got lucky."

The Renner actor, who has 3-year-old Mauz with fiancée Paige Price, only watched the long-running comedy drama series for the first time a few years ago and found that he had "completely different perspective" on it all as an adult as he joked that his character was actually the "worst" on the whole show.

He added: "I have watched it, I watched all 150 episodes in 2017. I really didn't watch it when it was out, and my wife had never seen the show so we sat down and watched it all. That was an interesting one because we filmed so many episodes and so much happened but I was like, 'We filmed that? That's crazy!'

"And my perspective completely changed when I watched it.

"The show that I thought we were making, the comedy I thought we were making, was not what it was.

"But in a positive way, it was an interesting thing to see. One thing I realized was that Malcolm was the worst character on the show!"