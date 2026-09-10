Jimmy Kimmel may be leaving late night — except nobody at ABC seems to have gotten the memo.

Despite a flood of reports suggesting Jimmy Kimmel Live! could end when his contract expires in May 2027, sources whisper that ABC has already made its position clear: the network wants Jimmy to stay.

The person with the power to pull the plug isn't ABC. It's Kimmel.

Jimmy Might Not Be Done Yet

ABC absolutely wants Jimmy back. Nobody is canceling him, nobody is pushing him out, and there is no farewell plan. ABC wants to extend his contract. Jimmy is the one who hasn’t decided.

The Alphabet network has publicly pushed back on reports that Kimmel's exit is a done deal, calling those claims “inaccurate” and “purely speculative.”

Kimmel, who has hosted the late-night show since 2003, may simply not want to sign up for another lengthy run.

READ MORE: President Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel Fired for Melania ‘Widow’ Joke

One possibility being discussed is a shorter extension that would keep him behind the desk through 2029.

Trump Could Keep Jimmy Kimmel on TV

President Donald Trump could be a major factor in Kimmel's decision.

Jimmy really doesn’t want to leave while Trump is still president. After years of going after Trump on-air, the idea of walking away while he’s still in the White House doesn’t sit well with Jimmy. The last thing he wants is Trump claiming victory and saying he drove Jimmy off television.

That could make a shorter deal particularly appealing.

“A deal through 2029 would make sense,” the source adds. “ABC would happily sign it tomorrow. Jimmy has earned the right to decide when he leaves — and right now, he hasn’t decided to leave.”

Get our free mobile app

So, all those stories about Jimmy Kimmel saying goodbye? Not so fast.