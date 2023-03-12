People Want Jimmy Kimmel to Leave Malala Alone After Awkward 2023 Oscars Joke

Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel inadvertently caused a stir online Sunday (March 12) when the comedian made several jokes about Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Before Rihanna took the stage to perform her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jimmy approached Malala in the audience and asked her a rather un-serious question.

"As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine," he asked, referring to last year's viral Spitgate controversy.

Malala gave a simple, yet poignant response. "I only talk about peace," she quipped.

Afterward, Malala addressed the bizarre segment on Twitter.

"Treat people with kindness," she wrote.

Despite Malala's peaceful response to Jimmy, the internet was not as kind to the host's cringe-inducing joke.

During the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, Harry Styles was accused of spitting on his Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine.

Footage of the supposed "Spitgate" even went viral on social media.

In the clip, Styles takes his seat in the theater, leans over Pine and appears to pucker his lips. Pine appears to react with an annoyed, shocked face as he stops clapping and looks down at his lap.

However, Pine has since said that Styles did not spit on him.