Lori Loughlin is focusing on her future after officially ending her 28-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli — and she's happy to be working again.

“She is thrilled to be back working,” a source told Page Six. “She is back at Hallmark working happily.”

Loughlin, 62, filed for divorce from Giannulli, 63, on Sept. 4, though she listed their date of separation as Aug. 31, 2025. The former couple has two daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26.

Lori Loughlin Is Back at Hallmark

Loughlin was already back at work, returning to When Calls the Heart and taping episodes for the show's upcoming season.

She’s working again! She is returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’ and is taping episodes now. It will air early next year.

She also has a Garage Sale Mystery movie airing on Hallmark Sept. 17, along with a holiday movie.

Loughlin was a Hallmark staple before her career took a hit after the 2019 college admissions scandal.

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She served two months in federal prison after pleading guilty to helping get her daughters into USC through a scheme that falsely portrayed them as crew recruits. Giannulli served five months.

George De Sota, Getty Images George De Sota, Getty Images

Reports have suggested the scandal was the beginning of the end for their marriage, though their divorce documents cited irreconcilable differences.

Loughlin also returned to social media Aug. 31 after deactivating her account in 2019.

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Now, she appeared to be keeping the divorce private while focusing on what's next. “She has been keeping everything with the divorce close to herself,” a second source told the outlet.