Olivia Jade Discusses Being ‘Publicly Shamed’ Following College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli candidly discussed being "publicly shamed" following her college admissions scandal.

On Friday (March 26), Olivia spoke about the major lesson that she's learned from a "very inspirational woman," her mother Lori Loughlin. The 21-year-old shared a TikTok video with the life advice she received.

"We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,' " she explained. "And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

"I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now," she added. "I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."

"I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse. You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings," she concluded.

Olivia returned to social media following her mother's release from federal prison in December. Loughlin pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Loughlin was involved in the college admissions scandal where they paid an agent to have their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as crew team recruits for the University of Southern California though they never participated in the sport.

Loughlin's husband and Olivia and Isabella's father, Mossimo Giannulli, is finishing his sentence in federal prison for his part in the crime.