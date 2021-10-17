Olivia Jade Addresses Rumor That She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Star

Olivia Jade set social media straight after a rumor circulated that she was hooking up with a fellow Dancing With the Stars co-star.

On Saturday (Oct. 16), the social media influencer addressed the rumor on TikTok. "Clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further," Jade captioned her post, sharing a video revealing where the rumor stemmed from.

A TikTok account called "Dear Jane" features anonymous submissions regarding celebrity rumors and interactions. The user behind the account acts out the situations that are sent in. While the submission didn't name any names, it seemingly referenced Jade and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who is married to JoJo Siwa's professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson. The gossip account's video implied that Jade and Chmerkovskiy are seeing each other, romantically.

"Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore. First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me," Jade began. "Someone had to send me this video. I'm just going to be super blunt and straight up and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We've never hooked up. This is a complete rumor, we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife."

She then reminded everyone that "it's literally just a dance show and we're just friends."

"I don't know why everything has to be something but I've already obviously seen a ton of negative comments and I'd get it if it was true but it's not so let's end this here and let's f--king dance and have fun on this show and not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. Not cool."

Watch the video, below.