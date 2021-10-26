JoJo Siwa is undeniably one of the frontrunners on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and last night (Oct. 25), she cemented her spot at the top of the heap by channeling Pennywise the clown from Stephen King's It for a bone-chilling, campy horror-themed performance.

She and her dance partner Jenna Johnson — the latter dressed up as Georgie — showed the judges a jazz routine set to “Anything Goes” by District 78 featuring Patrice Covington. The athletic routine, complete with acrobatic flips and a jaw-dropping final moment, earned the historic pair their second perfect score (40 out of 40), according to Billboard.

Check out the top-performing duo's fright-inducing performance below.

Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach also earned a perfect score for their Us-inspired contemporary performance during the Halloween episode. USA Today noted that judge Derek Hough even tried to give them an 11 out of 10.

Siwa and Johnson received the first perfect score of the season for their foxtrot to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)" during last week's Grease-themed show, according to Insider.

The dance partners also showed off their spooktacular looks on TikTok. In one haunting clip, Siwa sneaks up on a laughing Johnson while they're both out of costume. After a quick jump-cut, their positions are swapped and they're in character. Johnson looks terrified as Siwa grins for the camera.

The superstar also documented the process of transforming into the terrifying clown on the platform. Another clip shows her makeup artist painting her face white and then adding in the character's traditional over-painted red lip. After a quick lunch break — clowns need to eat, too! — Siwa took viewers backstage.

"I had wayyyyyy to much fun with this today," she captioned the video, adding that it was the "BEST DAY EVER."

Siwa also got "almost every cast member" to film a third TikTok in costume after the show. In it, she leads a bevy of fellow horror characters in a spirited line dance.

"When the DWTS live show is over and someone says there's food outside," she wrote on the TikTok. "The best cast ever. Love these guys like family," she added in the caption.

The Dancing With the Stars account proposed an alternative caption in the comments section: "When @JoJo Siwa asks the cast to make a TikTok." Clearly the love is mutual.