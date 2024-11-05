Is This ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Showmance’ Really Over? Fans Don’t Think So

Dancing With the Stars has gone viral in several ways this season, but the romance between pro Gleb Savchenko and model Brooks Nader definitely takes the cake.

The couple had a fiery connection during their time on the show, posting TikToks together, getting matching tattoos and performing spicy dances.

However, after their Oct. 15 elimination, the two called it quits on their fling.

Yet fans – and DWTS pros Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold – were not convinced.

The rumors ramped up after Nader and Savchenko posted similar TikTok videos from what appeared to be the same house.

READ MORE: Anna Delvey's Ankle Monitor in 'DWTS' Pic Is Hilarious

In Nader's video, she joked about her matching tattoo, lip-syncing to an audio that implied she doesn't know what it means.

"He was so convincing," she said.

Fans flooded with comments claiming that the background of her video looked similar to Savchenko's.

Others thought they saw the ballroom dancer walking in the background of the video.

On the other hand, Savchenko posted a video to his TikTok page the next day from what appeared to be the same house.

In the video, Savchenko held a coffee mug and used an audio that said, "You see how I'm drinking my coffee this morning? It's very go away. Very not yet. Very leave me the f--k alone."

"I fear we’ve all been played," one fan commented.

First and second-year DWTS pro dancers Sosa, who was coupled up with Anna Delvey, and Arnold decided to get to the bottom of the mystery in a video posted on Monday (Nov. 4).

"We're gonna have him tell us the truth," Arnold, who is paired with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, declared. "How is that not the same place?"

"It's not the same house. Totally different house. Look, that plant—I’ve never seen that plant before," Savchenko insisted.

"My house is exactly the same. It's a new building," he added, claiming that the two just have extremely similar homes.

He even gave Nader a shoutout in the video, saying, "Brooks, if you're watching this, I miss you."

"You're the one who texted her, Gleb!" Arnold exclaimed while Sosa added, "Didn't you end it?"

"You were the one who ended it," Arnold said.

"I did," Savchenko confirmed.

"So why'd you do that if you miss her?" the meddling dancers asked.

Savchenko sassily replied, "Well, stop recording and I might tell you."

Nader commented on the video, "Never been to his house but I’ve never heard of matching houses …? Hmmm."