Selma Blair Withdraws From ‘DWTS’ Following Bone Trauma, Inflammation Diagnosis

During Monday night's DWTS show on Oct. 17, host Tyra Banks hinted at some "big news" that would "change the competition." That news turned out to be the departure of fan-favorite Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in 2018.

In a video package, Blair revealed that due to doctor's orders after a routine MRI, she could no longer continue with the competition.

The MRI showed "bone trauma and inflammation," she told dance partner Sasha Farber.

Later in the show Blair also said she experienced "stress fractures" among other "rips and tears."

"I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could," Blair said when she broke the news to Farber.

"My body is definitely taking a hit," she also told the camera, adding, "It's way too much for the safety of my bones."

Blair said she plans to return to "being a mom" and showing her son "that I have to pull back on something that I love doing and sometimes you make hard decisions."

Blair and Farber performed one last farewell dance, set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Jackie DeShannon.

"This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped that they could do more but also the power in realizing when it's time to walk away," Blair said.

The duo's waltz received a standing ovation and all 10s from the judges, making for perfect score. Many people including the cast and audience were seen crying.

After her dance, Blair also shared a sweet onstage hug with her 11-year-old son Arthur.

"Sometimes there's gonna be uncomfortable things for you to do in life and you just do it with a smile or else Mommy's gonna take her cane and go [sound effects]," she told her son jokingly, adding, "You're the best."

When asked to sum up her experience on DWTS, she said, "This competition showed me how much I love to be with people that are trying their hardest, how much I love to be around music even though I don't have musicality, how much I love to want to do something again."

Watch Selma Blair's final DWTS performance, below:

On Instagram, Blair opened up about her DWTS experience.

"What this show has given me is beyond measure in spirit life. What my partner @sashafarber1 has gifted me, a sense of self in my body, will be forever felt. What you all have shown me is love. Precious love. And I will spend my days returning the swell of grace," she wrote.

Due to Blair's withdrawal, no other contestant was eliminated from the competition during Night 1 of Week 5.