Hayden Panettiere's mother reportedly wants Brian Hickerson nowhere near her daughter's final farewell.

According to a source, Lesley Vogel is pushing to keep Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend away from the actress' funeral following her sudden death at 36.

"Lesley is adamant Brian will not be welcome," the family source whispers. "She wants this to be about Hayden — not Brian, not their history and certainly not another circus surrounding her daughter."

Hayden Panettiere's Mom Draws a Line

According to Naughty But Nice, Vogel has made her feelings about Hickerson clear in the days since her daughter's death.

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere's Mom Explains Why They Weren't Talking

She previously said the family had spent years trying to get him out of Panettiere's life and described him as a "toxic" influence.

Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were with Panettiere when she was found unresponsive at a South Carolina residence on Aug. 16.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images hayden-panettiere-nashville-difficult

Authorities have said there were no initial signs of foul play, while the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Hickerson has not been implicated in Panettiere's death.

A Painful Final Goodbye

The situation is particularly complicated given Panettiere and Hickerson's long, on-again, off-again relationship.

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere's Final Hours Before Her Death: New Details

During Panettiere's recent book tour, private security reportedly had instructions to keep Hickerson away, according to the source.

Her family couldn't control whom Hayden allowed into her life. But they can control who is invited to say goodbye. Her mother sees this as one final chance to protect her daughter. Lesley wanted Brian out of Hayden's life for years. She absolutely does not want him standing beside the family when they bury her.

For Vogel, the source claims, the funeral is about honoring her daughter rather than revisiting the complicated relationship that surrounded Panettiere's final years.

She wants Hayden's goodbye to be about Hayden.