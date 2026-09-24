Brooke Hogan is setting the record straight about her family's fractured relationships — and insisting the happy family image people saw on Hogan Knows Best wasn't the full story.

The 38-year-old daughter of Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan opened up about her family in a new chat with Us Weekly, explaining why she's speaking out after years of estrangement from her mother and brother, Nick Hogan.

She was also estranged from her father before his death in July 2025.

Brooke Says Her Family Wasn't What It Seemed

I miss individual people. I desperately miss my dad. Those are two completely different things. When I think about the family unit itself, I remember endless tension. Scrutiny. Arguments. Pressure to perform. It was walking on eggshells.

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Brooke acknowledged there were happy moments, but said she misses what she hoped her family could become rather than the reality of their relationship.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

“There were [also] beautiful moments. There was laughter. There was love. I’m not going to rewrite my childhood and pretend every second was horrible,” she said. “What I miss is what I always hoped our family could eventually become, not what the dynamic actually was.”

Brooke Wants to Correct the 'False Narrative'

Brooke said she's speaking out to correct what she called a “false narrative” from family members she no longer has relationships with, including Nick.

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“My family’s narrative has always been like, ‘Oh, we’re so happy for Brooke. We’re so proud of Brooke,’” she said. “But it’s really hard to see that same stock response when the reality behind closed doors is extremely different.”

Brooke also addressed her relationship with Nick following his recent comments that they were “in a great place,” saying they don't actually speak.

The belongings aren’t what ruptured the relationship; it was everything surrounding them. Since Dad’s death, my brother has ghosted us while publicly embracing his position as the keeper of Dad’s legacy — all while saying we’re ‘in a great place.’ We don’t even talk.

As for her mother, Brooke said their relationship remains estranged and disputed Linda's public characterization of their rift.

“I don’t want to get into the mud with the pigs,” she said. “If my mom was honest about how tumultuous our relationship was, if anything, I’d be like, ‘Wow! My mom’s a stand-up person.’”