Brooke Hogan tied the knot in secret in 2022.

The 35-year-old star, who is the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, married ice hockey player Steven Oleksy on June 8, 2022.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Orlando, Fla., according to TMZ.

Brooke wore a traditional white wedding dress for her big day, while Steven, who previously played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, donned a smart black suit for the special occasion.

Brooke and Steven held a second ceremony earlier in December in Michigan with his family.

The loved-up duo first met through mutual friends, but it's unclear how long they've been dating. It's also unclear whether Brooke's dad attended their second ceremony.

In September, Brooke took to social media to explain that she was putting some "distance" between herself and her dad, after she didn’t attend his third wedding.

In response to speculation about her relationship with her dad, Brooke wrote on Instagram at the time: "As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years.

"With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.

"For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.

"I wish him well."