Brooke Hogan has issued a “final warning” to her mother — and the singer is hinting that she could expose some very private family secrets.

The 38-year-old daughter of late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan fired back after Linda Hogan publicly lamented their years-long estrangement and accused her daughter of tossing the family aside “like trash.”

“This close to breaking out some screenshots – which are ONE of the many reasons WHY,” Brooke wrote over a screenshot of her mother's Aug. 30 Facebook post, which she shared to her Instagram Story, per Fox News.

She ended her message with two chilling words: “Final warning.”

Brooke Hogan Threatens to Share Screenshots

The latest family flare-up began when Linda shared old photos of Brooke with her parents and grandparents on Facebook while opening up about their fractured relationship.

I posted these wonderful photos of Brooke, my daughter, with me and my ex-husband, her father, and my mom and dad, and really... the whole family! Brooke is loved. We feel hurt every day that she just tosses us aside... like trash. I want to make sure she remembers how it really was... and can really see how much she was adored and loved.

Brooke's response suggested she remembers things very differently — and that she has receipts.

Brooke Hogan Has Been Estranged From Her Family for Years

The latest exchange is another chapter in a family fracture that has played out publicly for years. Brooke first became famous alongside her parents, Hulk and Linda, and younger brother, Nick Hogan, on the VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best, which premiered in 2005.

READ MORE: Hulk Hogan’s Final Death Report Closes the Book on Lingering Questions

The family's dynamic changed dramatically when Linda filed for divorce from Hulk in 2007 after more than two decades of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2009, and the family relationships continued to deteriorate in the years that followed.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Brooke's relationship with her father also became strained, and she and Hulk were reportedly estranged for years before his death in July 2025.

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Hulk, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died at 71 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. He was survived by Brooke and Nick, whom he shared with Linda, as well as his wife, Sky Daily.