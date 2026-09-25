Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce may have been years in the making, but according to a new book, the supermodel delivered three words that ultimately ended their 13-year marriage.

Bündchen reportedly told Brady they “weren’t compatible” before ending their marriage in 2022, according to Lars Anderson’s forthcoming book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness.

An insider close to Brady told Anderson that Bündchen, who is known for her interest in astrology, looked into the stars and delivered the blunt assessment.

Gisele Bündchen Delivered a Brutal Verdict on Their Marriage

“And just like that, she was done,” Anderson writes. An insider told Anderson that the supermodel told Brady, “We’re not compatible.”

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According to Anderson, Brady’s desire to continue his long-standing football career had strained their marriage, with Bündchen allegedly pushing for her then-husband to retire since at least the 2017 Super Bowl, when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Bündchen, 46, reportedly rushed onto the field to celebrate Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win.

However, instead of congratulating the former quarterback, she allegedly asked, “Would now be the perfect time to retire?”

Gisele Bündchen Wanted Tom to Stay Home

Later that day, Bündchen reportedly asked Brady, 49, about retirement again, to which he allegedly replied, “Too bad, babe. I’m having too much fun right now.”

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One of Brady’s friends, who is also a former football player, reflected on the challenges of being married to the NFL star.

The guy gets up at the crack of dawn, thinks all day about a game that is foreign to his wife, comes home and is in bed each night by nine. He can’t really eat out or go out without causing a scene. Everything he puts in his mouth tastes like s--t. The whole lifestyle had to be getting tiresome for Gisele.

Brady and Bündchen ultimately announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. They said their priority was their children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

“We have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram at the time.