Tiger Woods has lost his driver's license for the next five years — but there’s a pretty funny exception buried in the deal.

The 15-time major champion, 50, pleaded no contest Wednesday (Sept. 2) to a reckless driving charge stemming from his March rollover crash near his Jupiter, Florida, home.

As part of the plea deal, Woods' driver's license was suspended for five years. But that doesn't necessarily mean he's completely done getting behind the wheel.

And when one reporter asked whether Woods could still drive a golf cart, even the state attorney handling the case didn't seem to know the answer.

Question Stumped the Prosecutor

There was some confusion over exactly what Woods' license suspension means for golf carts, leading to a bizarre moment during a press conference with state attorney Thomas Bakkedahl.

Oh my god, that’s a great question. My gut reaction is going to be no, but great question. We’ll have to look into that.

The moment was shared by popular golf account NUCLR Golf and caught the attention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Tiger should be able to drive a golf cart on the golf course,” DeSantis wrote on X. As it turns out, DeSantis was right.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the New York Post that Woods “absolutely can drive a golf cart on a golf course.”

READ MORE: Tiger Woods’ Mugshot Drops After Crash — and the DUI Details Don’t Add Up [PHOTO]

There are different rules for golf carts on public and county roads, however, so Woods' suspension could still affect where he can legally drive one away from the course.

Why Was Tiger Woods' License Suspended?

The suspension stems from Woods' March rollover crash, when he clipped a truck while driving his SUV near his home and rolled over.

Martin County Sheriff’s Department Martin County Sheriff’s Department

Woods was initially accused of driving under the influence. According to the sheriff's report, he had two pain pills in his pocket and showed signs of impairment.

READ MORE: Famous Athletes Who Suffered Nude Photo Leaks

His breathalyzer test came back negative, but Woods refused to provide a urine sample. He ultimately pleaded no contest to reckless driving rather than face the original DUI allegation.

Get our free mobile app

So Woods will be off the roads for five years — but apparently, the golf course is still very much in play.