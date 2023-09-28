How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs (and Possibly Taylor Swift) This Weekend
So, you're Kansas City Chiefs fan, now that Taylor Swift is hanging at their games to cheer on Travis Kelce.
Here is everything you need to know to watch your new favorite sports team.
When The Kansas City Chiefs Play And How To Watch
The Chiefs are about to enter week 4 of the NFL season when they take on the New York Jets at 7:20 p.m. (Central) on Sunday, Oct. 1. The game will be available on NBC .
Front Office Sports is reporting that Taylor will be in attendance for the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New, Jersey.
Here are all the times you can watch for the 12-time Grammy winner rooting for Travis Kelce this season:
- WEEK 4: Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m. (all times Central) on NBC
- WEEK 5: Oct. 8 at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- WEEK 6: Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video
- WEEK 7: Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- WEEK 8: Oct. 29 at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- WEEK 9: Nov. 5 vs, Miami Dolphins, 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network
- WEEK 10: Bye week, no game
- WEEK 11: Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
- WEEK 12: Nov. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- WEEK 13: Dec. 3 at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC
- WEEK 14: Dec. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- WEEK 15: Dec. 18 at New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
- WEEK 16: Dec. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, noon on CBS
- WEEK 17: Dec. 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- WEEK 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Where To Buy A Travis Kelce Jersey
Taylor opted for a red Chiefs jacket over a white buttoned-up tank top when she was shown on camera during the game at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24.
That didn't stop sales of Kelce's #87 jersey from skyrocketing according to a report earlier this week. To be fair, Travis's mom was wearing her son's jersey while seated next to Taylor. Maybe Mama is influencing those rushing to buy a new Chiefs jersey.
NFLShop.com is currently selling Kelce jerseys along with t-shirts featuring the tight end's name and number.
It's going to be a little more difficult to get your hands on a jacket like the one Taylor wore to the game. The Kansas City Chiefs Color Block Full-Zip Windbreaker is listed as being "out of stock" by most online retailers.
Sports apparel giant Fanatics still has the windbreaker listed on its website and was taking orders for it on Sept. 28 before it was yet again listed as being out of stock.
How To Better Understand Football
Maybe you're more into the tailgating or the game-time snacks rather than what's happening on the field. There's nothing wrong with that.
If you are looking to dive deeper into the game, there are a ton of online resources available to help you better understand football.
The NFL has a robust website dedicated to explaining the rules of the game. There's even a section where you can test out everything you learn to see if you can correctly call a game like an actual NFL referee.
If there's no time to comb through the official NFL rulebook Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, are available to answer your questions about the game.
The brothers recently fielded questions from curious Swifties during their podcast. New episodes of the show drop every Wednesday.
If you don't have time to comb through the NFL rulebook or to listen to an entire podcast episode, there's always TikTok.
You can also learn from the mistakes of others on TikTok, especially those who just learned some of the lines and graphics shown on TV aren't actually on the playing field during the game.