How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs (and Possibly Taylor Swift) This Weekend

So, you're Kansas City Chiefs fan, now that Taylor Swift is hanging at their games to cheer on Travis Kelce.

Here is everything you need to know to watch your new favorite sports team.

When The Kansas City Chiefs Play And How To Watch

The Chiefs are about to enter week 4 of the NFL season when they take on the New York Jets at 7:20 p.m. (Central) on Sunday, Oct. 1. The game will be available on NBC .

Front Office Sports is reporting that Taylor will be in attendance for the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New, Jersey.

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Here are all the times you can watch for the 12-time Grammy winner rooting for Travis Kelce this season:

WEEK 4: Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m. (all times Central) on NBC

Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m. (all times Central) on NBC WEEK 5: Oct. 8 at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 8 at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. on CBS WEEK 6: Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video WEEK 7: Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS WEEK 8: Oct. 29 at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 29 at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. on CBS WEEK 9: Nov. 5 vs, Miami Dolphins, 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Nov. 5 vs, Miami Dolphins, 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network WEEK 10: Bye week, no game

Bye week, no game WEEK 11: Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN WEEK 12: Nov. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m. on CBS WEEK 13: Dec. 3 at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

Dec. 3 at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC WEEK 14: Dec. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. on CBS WEEK 15: Dec. 18 at New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 18 at New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN WEEK 16: Dec. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, noon on CBS

Dec. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, noon on CBS WEEK 17: Dec. 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS WEEK 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Where To Buy A Travis Kelce Jersey

Taylor opted for a red Chiefs jacket over a white buttoned-up tank top when she was shown on camera during the game at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24.

That didn't stop sales of Kelce's #87 jersey from skyrocketing according to a report earlier this week. To be fair, Travis's mom was wearing her son's jersey while seated next to Taylor. Maybe Mama is influencing those rushing to buy a new Chiefs jersey.

NFLShop.com is currently selling Kelce jerseys along with t-shirts featuring the tight end's name and number.

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

It's going to be a little more difficult to get your hands on a jacket like the one Taylor wore to the game. The Kansas City Chiefs Color Block Full-Zip Windbreaker is listed as being "out of stock" by most online retailers.

Sports apparel giant Fanatics still has the windbreaker listed on its website and was taking orders for it on Sept. 28 before it was yet again listed as being out of stock.

How To Better Understand Football

Maybe you're more into the tailgating or the game-time snacks rather than what's happening on the field. There's nothing wrong with that.

If you are looking to dive deeper into the game, there are a ton of online resources available to help you better understand football.

The NFL has a robust website dedicated to explaining the rules of the game. There's even a section where you can test out everything you learn to see if you can correctly call a game like an actual NFL referee.

If there's no time to comb through the official NFL rulebook Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, are available to answer your questions about the game.

The brothers recently fielded questions from curious Swifties during their podcast. New episodes of the show drop every Wednesday.

If you don't have time to comb through the NFL rulebook or to listen to an entire podcast episode, there's always TikTok.

You can also learn from the mistakes of others on TikTok, especially those who just learned some of the lines and graphics shown on TV aren't actually on the playing field during the game.

Pictures: Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce Score a Touchdown Taylor Swift accepted NFL tight end Travis Kelce's invitation to attend his football game on Sunday (Sept. 24). His Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Kansas City. Swift was remarkably excited when Kelce scored a touchdown to make it 34-0.