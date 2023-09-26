Sales for Travis Kelce's No. 87 jersey reportedly spiked tremendously after Taylor Swift was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.

The "Shake It Off" singer was spotted in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday (Sept. 24) as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears, winning 41-10.

According to TMZ, the tight end's jersey became one of the most popular items on the official NFL webstore Sunday.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5-selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400 [percent] spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," the league's official e-commerce partner told the tabloid.

While Kelce's cheering section is typically filled with friends and family members during Chiefs games, this past Sunday was different as Swift was spotted sitting alongside the NFL star's mother in the VIP box.

The superstar singer even wore the team's signature red color.

An alleged insider recently told People that the reported couple's budding relationship is in the "super, super early days."

"They're having fun," the source claimed, adding that Swift and Kelce met prior to her attendance at the game.

"This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family," they added.

Kelce, 33, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2013 NFL Draft. He has played with the team his entire 11-year career so far.