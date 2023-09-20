Sophie Turner Has Girls Night Out With Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift

Sophie Tuner and Taylor Swift are stepping out without Mr. Perfectly Fine.

Turner and Swift were spotted having a girls night out in New York City Tuesday (Sept. 19). The duo created a frenzy when they stepped out to enjoy dinner at Via Carota restaurant in the West Village.

Both stars kept things fashionably casual as Swift wore a jean jacket and red mini-dress while Turner donned a chic gray crop top and slacks.

See photos of their night here via Entertainment Tonight, and check out footage of the girls arriving for dinner, below.

The outing comes after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5. In his filing, the musician claimed his marriage to Turner was "irretrievably broken."

Court documents revealed the couple's children have been primarily living with Jonas, but that he is seeking shared "parental responsibility" with Turner.

Jonas and Turner first began talking in 2016 when he slid into the Game of Thrones star's DMs. Three years later, the couple had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed two children together: daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.

Notably, Swift and Jonas previously dated for a few months in 2008. Following their breakup, Swift infamously called him out during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which she revealed Jonas broke up with her over a phone call.

Over the course of her career, Swift has written a number of songs allegedly about Jonas, including "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "Holy Ground," "Better Than Revenge" and "Forever and Always." She also supposedly references him on the track "Invisible String."

During their marriage, Turner trolled Jonas several times with Swift-related jokes and content. In 2021, when Swift released "Mr. Perfectly Fine," Turner shared the song on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's not NOT a bop."

In a 2022 TikTok, the couple revealed their favorite Swift albums while answering fan questions. Turner answered that 1989 was her favorite, to which Jonas replied that the album was "a great album."

In August, Turner playfully trolled Jonas again when she wore a "Mr. Perfectly Fine" bracelet to the Jonas Brothers' concert at Yankee Stadium.