Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner: REPORT

Joe Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

According to Page Six, Jonas filed the paperwork in Miami on Tuesday (Sept. 5). The musician has hired celebrity attorney Tom Sasser to represent him.

In the paperwork, the "Cake By the Ocean" singer claims their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Court documents note the pair's two kids have been primarily living with Jonas, however, he is seeking "shared parental responsibility."

The couple have a prenuptial agreement in place, according to the outlet.

Jonas and Turner first connected in 2016 when he slid into her DMs on social media.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," the Game of Thrones star spilled in a cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK, adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Turner and the Jonas Brothers musician wed twice — once in Las Vegas and then again in France — and are the parents of two children: daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.

Prior to filing for divorce, Jonas’ wedding band was on display in a snap shared on the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account Saturday (Sept. 2). The photo showed Joe hanging out with his brothers and bandmates Kevin and Nick around a fire pit.