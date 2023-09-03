Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorcing?

Rumors are flying that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce and fans are questioning if true love even exists over the rumor.

On Sunday (Sept. 3), TMZ reported that the middle Jonas Brother allegedly had his team contact two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers. "He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie," the report stated.

Sources close to the couple alleged that they have had "serious problems" for the last six months. During the last three months, Joe has apparently been caring for their two young daughters, "pretty much all of the time," even as the Jonas Brothers are touring North America. The couple made headlines after they sold their Miami mansion after purchasing it less than two years prior to selling it.

Although neither party has commented on the allegations, fans have speculated that something is wrong, as Joe has not been wearing his wedding ring at the majority of the trio's tour dates. However, it is important to note that Sophie was present at the band's opening date at Yankee Stadium last month. The rumor was fueled after a friend of Sophie's posted a photo to Instagram of Sophie in a bathtub without her wedding ring.

Despite the theory and details that fans picked up on, the Jonas Brothers' official Instagram account posted a photo on Saturday (Sept. 2) where Joe was clearly seen wearing his wedding ring, although the photo could be old.

Joe and Sophie were first rumored to have been dating in 2016 and were engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before welcoming their first child, Willa, in 2020 and welcomed their second daughter in 2022.