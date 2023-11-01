Sophie Turner was reportedly spotted smooching a new man amid her divorce from musician Joe Jonas.

The U.K. Sun reports the 27-year-old actress was snapped kissing 29-year-old British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" John Dickinson Pearson over the weekend in Paris.

An onlooker told the tabloid that they spotted Turner and Pearson "chatting and laughing a lot" at a train station.

"They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways," the insider told the outlet.

The U.K. Sun allegedly obtained photos of the pair kissing, however, their faces aren't visible in the images.

Turner and Pearson reportedly reunited later in the day at the city’s national stadium, the Stade de France, to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Jonas officially filed for divorce on Sept. 5 in Florida. The couple officially announced their divorce via a joint statement posted to Instagram.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former couple shared.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they continued.

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones star were first linked in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019.

In 2020, the former couple became parents to a daughter, Willa. They welcomed a second daughter in 2022.