Joe Jonas broke his silence regarding the speculation and rumors about his divorce from Sophie Turner.

On Saturday (Sept. 9), the Jonas Brothers performed at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium to a packed audience as part of their current North American tour. During a moment in between songs, Joe took the opportunity to speak to the crowd about the public scrutiny of his divorce.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?” Joe told the crowd. “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” Nick then embraced Joe in a hug and the crowd cheered in support.

Rumors and speculation have been swirling with different theories regarding their divorce. One report claimed that a Ring Camera video of Sophie was what made Joe realize that his marriage was over. Another report suggested that their lifestyles weren’t compatible, as Sophie allegedly is enjoying going out while Joe has been a homebody. This also led to people mom-shaming Sophie for enjoying her twenties.

Joe officially filed for divorce on Sept. 5 in Florida. The couple officially announced their divorce via a joint Instagram statement.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former couple stated.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.

Joe and Sophie were first linked in 2016 and engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019. Joe and Sophie became parents in 2020 with their daughter, Willa. They later welcomed their second daughter in 2022.