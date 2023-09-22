Joe Jonas’ Representative Responds to Sophie Turner’s ‘Unfortunate’ Lawsuit

A representative for Joe Jonas has spoken out after Jonas' estrange wife, Sophie Turner, filed a lawsuit against him.

In a statement to E! News, Jonas' representative called Turner's lawsuit "unfortunate" and that Jonas did not abduct the couple's children.

"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst," the statement began.

"After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the representative further explained.

Jonas' rep went on to say that he and Turner met up to go over an "amicable co-parenting set" before Turner filed her lawsuit against the "Waffle House" singer.

"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK," the statement ends.

On Sept. 21, it was reported that Turner learned of the Jonas' filing to end their marriage through the media and that she filed a lawsuit that was seeking the "immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained."

In the lawsuit, Turner claimed that Jonas was withholding the children's passports from her and that she agreed "with hesitation" to let Jonas take the kids while she was filming the miniseries Joan since he had more free time during the days.

Jonas' attorney previously confirmed that he will not be returning the passports and will not consent to his kids leaving the country.

Jonas and Turner met in 2016 and got married three years later in 2019. They have two daughters together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.