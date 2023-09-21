Sophie Turner Learned of Divorce Through Press, Suing Joe Jonas: REPORT

Sophie Turner is suing her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, and shared how she learned she was getting divorced.

According to Page Six, Turner is suing Jonas for the return of their kids. The motion was filed in a Manhattan court on Sept. 21 and Turner is seeking the "immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained."

Turner claims that the "wrongful retention" of their children began on Sept. 20. The court documents obtained by the publication note that she and Jonas had agreed to make the move to England and were even looking for schools for their eldest child, Willla.

The former couple found a house to rent with the intention to purchase the property, according to the documents. The official relocation began in April of this year

Turner has been filming the miniseries, Joan, and agreed for Jonas to take the kids "with hesitation" as he toured with the Jonas Brothers. She agreed to do so, because Jonas had more free time during the day while the kids were awake.

"The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments," the documents say.

However, the documents go on to say that this agreement was temporary. The papers also allege that the dissolution of the their marriage happened "very suddenly" and that Turner found out through the press Page Six reports.

After Jonas had filed for divorce on Sept. 5, the publication goes on to say that they met up two weeks later to discuss the separation and that's when Turner “reiterated” the couple's former plan to move out of the United States. She goes on to claim that Jonas is withholding their children's passports, so they cannot leave the country.

Jonas' attorney confirmed that he would not be returning the passports or will give consent to his daughters moving out of the country, the publication notes.

Turner allegedly plans to file a similar lawsuit in the United Kingdom, however, it could be a "breach" of her custody rights.

Jonas and Turner met in 2016 before tying the knot three years later. They have two daughters together, Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.