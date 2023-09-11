Nickelodeon Star Alexa Nikolas Says Joe Jonas Asked for Nude Photos When They Were Teens

Alexa Nikolas says Joe Jonas once asked her for nude photos when they were both teenagers.

"I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes," the Zoey 101 album tweeted Friday (Sept. 8).

Her tweet comes amid news of Jonas' divorce from Sophie Turner, as well as rampant speculation and rumors about what caused the stars' split. See below:

After receiving some backlash from Jonas Brothers fans, Nikolas gave more context about her tweet.

"Listen. My commentary is about the portrayal of males in media vs. the reality. I spent most of my teen years being asked by boys and grown men for nudes without much care for my humanity," she continued on Twitter.

"I have been asked for more nudes as a girl and woman than about my passions or my opinions. This is not a poor me story this is a reality of misogyny and I feel it is important to comment on," Nikolas shared.

"I am commenting on misogyny and how we all are complicit in it. The double standards so to speak. The pressures around gender roles. For girls AND boys. I will not be silenced about my own lived experiences. If you don’t like a woman speaking about her personal experiences and her opinions then I guess I’m not the page for you," she concluded.

Nikolas starred on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 as a child and also made an appearance on the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

During his own teen years, Jonas was known the Jonas Brothers' early music, which was often played on Disney Channel, as well as the show JONAS and the Camp Rock movie series.

In recent years, Nikolas has become an advocate for child actors in Hollywood and often hosts protests in relation to her work. She is also known for her candor in interviews and social media posts about her experiences as a child star.