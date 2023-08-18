Joe Jonas and Sophie Tuner have sold their Miami home for a large profit.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the pop star and actress sold their oceanfront home in Miami, Fla., for $15 this year — $4 million more than what they purchased it for two years ago.

The couple purchased the luxurious, 10,414-square-feet home in 2021. The Miami property is located in Bay Point, which is a gated community.

READ MORE: See Inside Priscilla Presley's Staggering $13 Million California Mansion

The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired property includes many amenities such as a chef's kitchen, private pool, billiards room and boat dock with direct access to the bay.

In 2021, Jonas and Turner sold their former Encino, Calif., home for $15.2 million, right around the same time they purchased the house in Miami.

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $15 Million Miami Home Take a peek inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's former Miami waterfront mansion, which the couple sold for $15 million in 2023.