Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Respond to Rumors Surrounding Reason for Divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have finally addressed their breakup after rumors swirled for days about an impending divorce that shocked fans.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement says.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concludes.

Comments on the post on both Turner's and Jonas' Instagram accounts were turned off.

The news comes after Jonas reportedly filed divorce papers in Miami, Fla., on Sept. 5 and hired a celebrity attorney to represent him.

The divorce papers allegedly claim that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that Jonas is seeking "shared parental responsibility" for their two daughters.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Willa, 3, in 2020, before welcoming their second daughter, 14 months, in 2022. The two were first linked as a couple in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

Until now, fans have been reluctant to believe rumors of a divorce, as Jonas was recently spotted wearing his wedding ring in a post on Instagram and at one of the Jonas Brothers' recent concerts. Plus, Turner posted a sweet snap of her and Jonas backstage just three weeks ago on Aug. 14.

Apparently, sources claimed to TMZ that the couple has been having "serious problems" for a while and that Jonas takes care of their two daughters "pretty much all of the time" despite being on tour.

In a new report, TMZ also claimed that Jonas reportedly saw or heard something over a Ring camera that cemented his decision to move forward with the divorce filing.

However, Turner's team had no comment on the claim.