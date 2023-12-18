Hear Taylor Swift Get Mercilessly Booed While Attending Kansas City Chiefs Game

Even Taylor Swift knew it would only be a matter of time before she was booed by thousands while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

Why Taylor Swift Was Booed

Swift showed up in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday to watch Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs who were in town to take on the New England Patriots. Her father, Scott, also joined her for the trip.

With the Chiefs leading the Patriots 7-0 early in the second quarter, a camera showed Swift and her dad on the large video screen at Gillette Stadium. Scott immediately started pointing toward his sweatshirt that was emblazoned with "Chiefs" written in big, bold letters.

Of course, this did not go over well while the Chiefs were in enemy territory. Videos taken by fans in the stands show the Patriots faithful loudly showing their disproval for the singer and her dad.

What Did Taylor Swift Say While On Camera?

Taylor appeared to be fairly good-natured about Patriots fans not being a fan of seeing her on screen. She is seen in the video blowing a kiss toward the crowd before giving a little shrug.

Swift then turns toward Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to say something. Social media being social media has been hard at work discerning what Swift said while getting booed.

A post from USA Today leans toward Swift saying "I knew it was coming."

It was a busy day for Taylor being caught saying something while on camera. Sports Illustrated reported the singer yelled a "NSFW word" at refs following a possible missed call on someone who hit Kelce.

Fox, who was broadcasting the game, shared video of Swift's reaction saying she was "not too happy." What do you think she is saying here?

