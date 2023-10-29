How long before this becomes a trend across the NFL?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves on the losing end of a battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. But it was what happened after the game that was getting as much attention as Denver's win.

Immediately after the Broncos secured the 24-9 win, Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" was blasted across the PA system at Empower Field.

Videos shared on social media show the players still congratulating each other on the video as the Broncos epic troll played out.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Kelce, was reportedly not in attendance as she has been at recent Chiefs games.

The Broncos win snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs, who were shoutout the entire second half of the game.

Kelce finished the game with six receptions for 58 yards, his lowest total since week 1 when he caught four passes for 26 yards.

The Chiefs tight end hosts a weekly podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. On a recent episode, the two discussed how Swift's attendance at games seemed to boost Travis' production on the field.

He topped 100 yards in each of the previous two games coming into Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

The Chiefs move on to meet the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

