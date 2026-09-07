Music has always been a place to put the feelings we don't necessarily know how to say out loud, including the frustration of going to a job you can't stand.

Whether it's a terrible boss, a soul-sucking routine, or simply the realization that you're spending your days doing something you don't care about, plenty of artists have turned workplace misery into great songs.

Some of these tracks are funny, some are angry, and some are downright desperate, but they all capture that feeling of wanting to clock out for good.

And while country music has plenty of songs about bad jobs and even worse bosses, that frustration certainly isn't limited to one genre.

READ MORE: 5 Country Songs About Bad Bosses, Dead-End Jobs and Calling It Quits

From hip-hop and alternative rock to country, these seven songs perfectly capture what it's like to hate your job.

7 Songs About Hating Your Job

'Spaceship' — Kanye West

Kanye West's "Spaceship" captures the frustration of being stuck in a dead-end retail job while dreaming about something much bigger.

The song draws from West's experience working at a Gap, turning the boredom and resentment of the job into a larger story about ambition. He's not just complaining about work — he's imagining a way out of it.

'9 to 5' — Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" might be catchy enough to make you want to dance, but its subject matter is anything but cheerful.

Parton sings about the daily grind, greedy bosses, and working hard just to get by barely. The song became an anthem for anyone who's ever felt like their job takes everything they have while giving very little back.

'Soul Suckin' Jerk' — Beck

Beck doesn't exactly hold back when it comes to describing a terrible boss in "Soul Suckin' Jerk."

Over a trashy drum beat, Beck sings about refusing to work for a boss who makes his life miserable. The song turns the experience of being humiliated and pushed around at work into something chaotic, funny, and cathartic. The title pretty much says it all.

'Take This Job and Shove It' — Johnny Paycheck

Johnny Paycheck turned workplace frustration into the ultimate middle-finger anthem with "Take This Job and Shove It."

The song is tailor-made for anyone who's spent too much time working hard for a boss who doesn't appreciate it. Its blunt message says everything you need to know: Sometimes, you really do just want to tell your boss exactly where to go.

'Custom Concern' — Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse's "Custom Concern" takes a quieter approach to job dissatisfaction, focusing on the monotony of working simply because you need to have a job.

The song opens with Isaac Brock waking up around noon, reaching for his shoes and reminding himself that he has to go to work. There's no grand dream of becoming successful or taking revenge on a boss — just the numb routine of getting up and doing something that doesn't mean much to you.

'Blowin' Smoke' — Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves brings a healthy dose of sarcasm to the service industry with "Blowin' Smoke."

The song follows waitresses complaining about low tips, bad bosses, and dead-end shifts while trying to convince themselves that something better is around the corner. It's funny, cynical, and painfully relatable for anyone who's ever worked a job they couldn't wait to leave.

'I Hate This Job' — David Morris

David Morris takes the frustration in the title of "I Hate This Job" and runs with it.

The viral country-rap crossover captures the daily struggle of wanting to quit while knowing you still need the paycheck. It's a modern take on a very old problem: Sometimes you hate the job, but you can't exactly afford to walk away from it.