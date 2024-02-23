Love Is Blind’ Star Chelsea Blackwell Apologized to Megan Fox for Look-Alike Claim

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell has issued an apology to Megan Fox over her look-alike claim.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blackwell shared that she apologized to Fox after it was revealed that Blackwell told fellow Love Is Blind contestant Jimmy Presnell that she is often compared to the actress.

"I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you," Blackwell told Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm just waiting for Megan to respond," she concluded.

Blackwell previously told Presnell shared that she is often compared to Fox with her looks, but noted that she does not see the resemblance between the two of them.

Presnell later said that Blackwell "definitely lied" about her appearance, but at the end of the day appearances don't matter.

"She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But, you know, at the end of the day it doesn't matter. I'm very attracted to her. I can work with that," he said.

Blackwell posted a video to TikTok about the comparison between her and Fox and Julia Fox gave a response.

"This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please. I'm begging you," Blackwell captioned the clip.

"Don’t worry sis. I see it," Julia responded in the comments section.

Currently, the status of Presnell and Blackwell's relationship is unknown in the series. They were seen to be engaged, but have been plagued with problems throughout their journey.

Season 6 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.