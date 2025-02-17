Love Is Blind's eighth season is streaming now on Netflix, and one of the series' standout love hopefuls is Daniel Hastings.

The former Gerber Baby model quickly detailed what he views as his biggest relationship hurdle: his height.

Standing at 5'8", Hastings admitted most women prefer a man who is taller than them.



If his height ever is an issue for a potential girlfriend, he says they're "just probably not for me."

“The dating world today is just really shallow, and people are very picky and choosy about things that don’t really matter. I’ve been single for 10 years. In that span, height has been one of the biggest factors," Hastings added.

Hastings also brought up his height multiple times during the series and declared that "Short King" season is here.

***Love Is Blind Season 8 spoilers below***

Hastings was one of the lucky few who found love in the pods, eventually popping the question to Taylor Haag.

After accepting the proposal, and seeing her new fiancé face-to-face, Haag began to question whether or not Hastings knew who she was the entire time.

In the sixth episode, Haag asked Hastings if he had ever followed her on Instagram, something he denied.

Despite his denial, Hastings couldn't shake the feeling that he wasn't being entirely honest, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

In an interview with Glamour after the episodes aired, Hastings discussed the Instagram drama.

"The primary concern was that he knew what I looked like during the experiment. I’m guilty, too, of judging people off their looks and I’m sure that’s been done to me. I wanted that to be completely removed from this entire situation … So the thought of that very premise being compromised was terrifying to me," she told the outlet.

Although Haag didn't divulge what comes next in their relationship, she didn't say the of Hastings possibly following her on social media "scared" her.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind are streaming now on Netflix.

Episodes 7 through 9 will be available Friday (Feb. 21).