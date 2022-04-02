‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shayne Jansen Denies Taking Drugs While Filming Show

Controversial Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen addressed allegations that he was on drugs while filming the hit Netflix reality show.

Jansen was featured in the show's second season where he attempted to find love and get married. Fans questioned if he was on some sort of substance because of the way he acted at times, and rumors swirled online.

Jansen recently spoke about the rumors on an episode of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files.

"Have I [done them]? Yes. On the show I did not," he confirmed. "I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that's been injected into my body, but I think we've all had our times in our lives where we've done certain things."

Jansen also said that it would have been almost impossible for him to hide any consumption of drugs on the set of Love Is Blind.

"I'm mic'd up the whole time," he added. "Everyone would have heard me do it. It's wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I'm mic'd up. They can literally hear you whispering. Every word you do they hear. How could they not hear me do it?"

However, Jansen did give an explanation to fans who questioned his actions and motives. He said that he has "severe" ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] and "horrible anxious energy."

During the same interview, he spoke about his ex-fiancée Natalie Lee, who left him at the altar during the show's conclusion.

In an Instagram Story, per The Today Show, Lee alleged that some of the things Jansen said in the interview were untrue.

Lee claimed there were a few reasons that she left him at the altar including his alleged excessive drinking, arguing, lies and flirtatiously texting other women.

"She starts calling me out for some of the things that I'm doing ... like drinking too much. But I wasn't arguing with anyone at the time. I wasn't doing anything wrong," Jansen claimed.

Lee countered: "I did, however, set boundaries with filming — specifically I asked him to not drink alcohol before 'serious' scenes and to not share in-depth details of our intimacy out of respect for my family. I know he found this frustrating; the latter is what led to our fight in Mexico."