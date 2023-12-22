15 Stars Who Were Open About Their Fertility and Pregnancy Journeys

The path to parenthood isn't always easy or conventional. For instance, the use of surrogates and in vitro fertilization (IVF) have become more common over the past few decades, greatly improving people's chances of getting pregnant — celebrities included.

Content warning: pregnancy loss

Many celebrities have opened up about their pregnancy and fertility journeys, shedding light on an important topic. You might not know that some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have struggled to get pregnant or experienced pregnancy loss.

Stars including Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé have gone on the record to discuss a specific pregnancy complication known as preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to the liver or kidneys. Rapper Cardi B revealed she lost a lot of blood while giving birth to her second child, and that the postpartum process was more difficult than she expected.

For other celebrities, challenges came with the early stages of getting pregnant. For instance, Nicole Kidman has been open about her experiences with pregnancy loss and ectopic pregnancy.

Many famous stars have candidly shared their fertility and pregnancy stories with the public, and their experiences might just help others — especially those who are going through similar things — feel less alone.