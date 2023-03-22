Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly on Break, Pausing Wedding

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have apparently hit the pause button on their tumultuous relationship.

"They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues," a source told Us Weekly about the couple, who have reportedly been having relationship issues since the 2023 Super Bowl.

The source added that their relationship is "pretty volatile." However, the couple is apparently still in communication via texting.

Rumors of a breakup between the two began swirling in February when Megan's social media revealed some telling signs of trouble after she deleted all of her photos with MGK, as well as unfollowed him.

She also seemingly followed Eminem, leading many fans to believe the move was a diss to MGK. However, it's unclear if she had already been following the rapper, with whom she worked on the music video for his and Rihanna's 2010 hit, "Love the Way You Lie."

Notably, MGK and Eminem had public beef after the former commented on the latter's daughter, Hailie Jade, publicly.

Megan's Instagram has since been completely wiped of posts.

According to Page Six, Megan was also spotted without her engagement ring at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles.

The outlet reports that MGK apparently said his life "is in shambles" during a recent Houston concert.

A source told the publication that the cause of their relationship's downward spiral was allegedly suspicious texts and DMs Megan found on MGK's phone.

Megan later responded to the claims via Instagram, writing, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons."

The couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a film that was ultimately shut down by the pandemic in 2020. Megan later starred in MGK's "Bloody Valentine" music video.

In July 2020, they gave their first joint interview and officially confirmed their relationship on a podcast, calling themselves "two halves of the same soul."