Machine Gun Kelly Is Changing His Name

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be going by a new stage name.

According to Yahoo!, Machine Gun Kelly recently asked fans and photographers to call him just "Machine."

While on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year, the rapper and rock musician asked photographers to simply refer to him as "Machine" while snapping his picture.

"I have a question, instead of 'Machine Gun' can you just hit me with the 'Machine' from now on?'" he asked photographers.

Why Is Machine Gun Kelly Changing His Name?

The name change comes after a fan at one of the musician's show's held up a sign that read, "Change your name!!!"

"I have no idea what that sign means," Machine said on stage at the time.

"We want you to change your name. We want you to take out the 'Machine Gun' so we don't glorify machine guns. Just take out the 'Machine Gun,'" some fans explained.

When MGK asked the audience what they thought, he was met with loud cheers.

Since then, he has simply been captioning his photos on Instagram with "machine."

He also doubled down on the apparent name change on Twitter. See below:

However, Entertainment Weekly reports the artist whose real name is Colson Baker is not officially changing his name and will still be called Machine Gun Kelly.

His Twitter handle and Instagram username are both still @machinegunkelly as of publishing.