Some politicians build fan bases by rising through the government. Others become politicians after getting a taste of the limelight as stars in the entertainment business.

Now more than ever, celebrities are voicing their political opinions via social media and getting involved in political campaigns.

However, some celebs are going the extra mile and actually running for political office.

While many have failed in their political ambitions, others have actually won elections. Over the years, celebrities have become mayors, governors and have even held office in the White House and Senate.