Kate Beckinsale was spotted out at a party with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson's friend Machine Gun Kelly.

The 46-year-old was photographed alongside the rapper at a Golden Globes afterparty in the early hours of Monday (January 6), Page Six reported. After the festivities, the pair seemed to have left the party at Chateau Marmont in the same car. The 29-year-old posted an Instagram story at 3:55 AM sharing with fans that he was locked out of his house.

Beckinsale was reportedly spotted flirting with Davidson at last year's Golden Globe Awards event, right before they began dating. The couple then called it quits in April. The Saturday Night Live comedian is currently dating 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

Davidson and MGK originally met briefly at a taping of MTV's Wild N' Out before they became friends after they starred in Netflix's Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt together.