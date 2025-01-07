You Now Have to Pay to Visit the U.K.

Happy New Year to 2025 means now paying to enter the United Kingdom. So yes, make sure you add that to your list of things to do when planning that vacation or traveling on business. Pre-approval to travel to the U.K. is now a thing.

Even though it's a relatively simple process that takes about 20 minutes, it's still one more thing you have to do. Thank goodness it's super cheap. According to CNBC, starting on January 8, 2025, it's pay to play (or work) for United States citizens and nationals. All you have to do is apply online for an electronic travel authorization (ETA) into the U.K.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While the ETA has been around for citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the U.K. is now adding America.

Everything else stays the same once you land in London, Edinburgh, or wherever your travels are taking you. The ETA is used in countries that don't necessarily require a visa to enter. Now, if you already have a visa because you're authorized to live, work, or study in the U.K., you can skip the ETA application process.

You may not realize this, but the United States already has this program in place for those vacationers and others traveling over from European Union countries.

According to CTV News, you must show this new digital registration along with your passport. It's basically giving you permission to visit the U.K., and it's not just Americans but 47 other countries as well. You may hear some people refer to the ETA as a visa waiver.

Simply click here on the official U.K. government website. It only costs around $13 per person.

