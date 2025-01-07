Will ‘Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Save TikTok Before Its U.S. Ban?

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary has hatched a plan to buy TikTok.

Appearing on Fox News, the investor stated that he hopes to purchase the social media platform before it's banned in the U.S. on Jan. 19.

O'Leary stated on The Story With Martha MacCallum that he will need President-elect Donald Trump's help to make the deal happen.

“Trump will be who we have to work with to close the deal in the months ahead. So I wanted to let him know, as well as others in his cabinet, that we’re doing this, and we’re going to need their help,” O'Leary said, according to The Wrap.

The 70-year-old also took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt will be his partner in the planned buyout.

READ MORE: Adorable Little Boy ‘Genius’ Slays This Viral TikTok Guessing Trend

“This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets. It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users. It’s about empowering creators and small businesses. And it’s about building a platform that prioritizes people over algorithms,” the Canadian businessman tweeted on Jan. 6.

"TikTok has immense potential, not just as a tool for creators but as a driver of meaningful economic and social impact. Together, we’re working to create an American-owned platform that is secure, innovative, and puts YOU in control of your data and digital relationships,” O'Leary added.



TikTok faces removal from Apple and Google app stores in the U.S. later this month as part of a federal ban signed by President Joe Biden.

The social media company, owned by Chinese firm Bytedance, has been accused of potentially using TikTok to spy on American citizens.