Adorable Little Boy ‘Genius’ Slayed This Viral TikTok Guessing Trend

A little boy on TikTok has captured the hearts of over 32 million viewers with his adorable take on a viral trend.

Joseph, 3, participated in a holiday trend where family members line up behind one person and greet them.

The goal is to correctly identify each person's voice without seeing them.

"I'm convinced I raised a genius. Merry Christmas," Joseph's mom captioned the video in which Joseph absolutely slays the trend while being totally adorable.

READ MORE: Little Girl Has the Cutest Reaction to Elf 'Ruining' TV

"Don't cheat!" the mom warned Joseph in the video.

"Okay!" he replied, cutely rolling his eyes.

He then proceeded to wow everyone by correctly guessing almost every single person in his large family.

The more names he guessed correctly, the more visibly shocked the other family members were, with many people's jaws dropping as they gasped.

But the cutest moment came when Joseph's mom Alyssa stepped up to the plate.

"Hi, Joseph," she said, per the trend.

"Of course, my mom!" little Joseph replied, throwing his hands up as his family erupted into laughter.

In the end, the little guy only missed one person, a man named Anthony, who appeared jokingly hurt that he was left out.

As his family prodded him to guess the correct name, Joseph shrugged his shoulders and cutely mouthed, "I don't know!" before finally landing on the right name.

Viewers were charmed by the sweet holiday video.

"There is no cuter voice than a raspy kid voice i just love it," one person wrote in the comments section.

"'Of course my mom.' Oh my heart," another person commented.

"This vid is so Italian I love [it] LMAOOO," someone else said.

Many commenters felt bad for Anthony.

"The rejection that Anthony experienced," one person laughed.

"ANTHONY WAS HURT," another person said.

"To be fair Anthony and John sound almost identical," someone else reasoned.