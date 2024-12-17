Little Girl Has Cutest Reaction to Elf on the Shelf ‘Ruining’ Her TV (VIDEO)

A three-year-old little girl on TikTok is fed up with her Elf on the Shelf, Pixie.

"Pixie the elf had a big surprise for Timberlyn this morning..." the video's caption said.

In the viral video posted by her mother, the little girl stared in disbelief at Pixie the elf casually hanging from her TV, which appeared to be broken.

"What she did to my TV?" the girl cutely wondered.

"Oh my god," her mom said, playing along with the prank.

"Oh my god!" the little girl repeated, placing her hands on her cheeks like Kevin McAllister as she continued to look at the elf's mess in shock.

"What she did to my TV, Mom?" she asked.

"I don't know, I'm sick of her," the mom joked (though this statement could have layers of truth behind it as many parents are experiencing Elf on the Shelf exhaustion this time of year).

The mom added that the elf might have to leave thanks to her bad behavior.

"Why she do that?" the mom asked the little girl while trying not to laugh behind the camera.

"I don't know!" the little girl said with a bewildered expression on her face.

With a deep sigh, the little girl declared, "Santa gon' get her!" as her mom laughed.

"My girl is stressedddd," one viewer commented on the adorable video.

"Ayoooo she was too stunned to speak," another person laughed.

"She said she wanna speak to her supervisor I’m screaming," someone else joked.

Another viewer shared their own Elf on the Shelf troubles in the comments section.

"I made it look like our elf tried making coffee this morning and had coffee grounds all over the counter and my kid was so annoyed she said 'Okay that’s it, you need to leave.' She is over the elf," they wrote.