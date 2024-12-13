Toddler Doing Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Dance Is Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

A toddler on TikTok is going viral for his thrilling dance moves.

User @glamminwithamber when viral on the social media app sharing adorable videos of her child dancing along to Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video.

In the first clip that she posted, the little boy can be seen from the back as he begins the iconic dance break in the music video.

The child starts by nodding his head to the side, the same way that Jackson does in the music video.

Ready to make an impression, the child even jumps up and claps his hands before getting low to showcase his award-worthy moves.

In a second clip posted to TikTok, the mom shows a new POV of her little boy getting into the MJ groove, this time from the front as the late pop superstar's music video plays in the background.

"He goes into character, that's for sure!" @glamminwithamber captioned the cute clip.

See the little guy's impressive dance moves, below:

The latter video has been viewed over 700,000 times as of publishing.

Meanwhile, viewers in the comments section of the video could not believe how talented the little boy is.

"My man knows the moves without even watching. Impressive," one person wrote.

"Can't stop watching. Absolutely made my day," another shared.

"This just made me realize my son has no idea about MJ. We are now having a music lesson night," someone else joked.

"He’s got it down! What a little cutie!" another added.