Pat Sajak is finally letting fans know what retirement looks like — sort of.

More than a year after stepping away from Wheel of Fortune, the longtime game show host resurfaced with a rare update about life after television. But in true Pat Sajak fashion, the update came with a joke.

And not everyone was buying it.

Pat Checks In

Over the weekend, Sajak shared a video on X addressing fans who have been wondering what he's been up to since leaving Wheel of Fortune.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest Falling on His Butt on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Goes Viral

“Hi! I know a lot of you have been wondering, asking me how I’m doing, and I’m enjoying life,” Sajak said.

The 79-year-old then claimed he had relocated to Montana.

“I moved here to Montana and everything is going just great. So, I just want to say hello.”

There was just one problem...

Not Exactly Montana

While Sajak insisted he was settling into life in Big Sky Country, the scenery behind him seemed to tell a different story.

READ MORE: Why Is Pat Sajak Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

The former game show host appeared to be standing in front of a large swimming pool with palm trees and the ocean visible in the background — a setting that looked a lot more tropical than Montana.

Get our free mobile app

Sajak leaned into the joke. “You’ll have to excuse me, I have some cattle to attend to,” he said before calling out, “Here, boy!”

Moments later, a cow could be heard mooing off-camera.

Retirement Life

Sajak announced his retirement in 2023 after more than four decades hosting Wheel of Fortune. His final regular episode aired in June 2024, though he remained involved with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune until 2025.

Ryan Seacrest has since taken over hosting duties, while Vanna White continues her longtime role on the show.

As for Sajak, he appears to be enjoying retirement — even if he's still having a little fun keeping everyone guessing.