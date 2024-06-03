Pat Sajak Reveals His Relatable Post-‘Wheel of Fortune’ Plans

Pat Sajak has revealed what he plans on doing post-Wheel of Fortune and it's a whole mood.

The iconic host has been with the game show for 41 seasons and announced his retirement in June 2023.

His final episode – which doubles as the season finale – airs on Friday (June 7).

As for what comes next, he chatted with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, a social media correspondent for the show, for Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint, no pressure," he teased of his retirement plans.

"This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I've had time to sort of get used to it. And it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run," Sajak said.

"Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And, that's been awfully gratifying," he continued.

"It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead," he said.

Sajak started the gig in 1981 after taking over from former host Chuck Woolery.

He would go on to earn 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including three for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Following Sajak's departure, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is set to take over the role with big shoes to fill.

"He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here. But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?' I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it," Seacrest told ET in Sept. 2023.

However, despite Sajak's retirement, one familiar face will still be sticking around: Vanna White.

White joined the show in 1982 and has been a staple ever since.