Vanna White’s Future on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Remains Uncertain Due to Contract Issue

Longtime Wheel of Fortune fixture Vanna White is not 100 percent confirmed for the show moving forward according to a recent report.

An article from TMZ explains White negotiated a Wheel of Fortune contract with show runner Sony, but it wasn't for THAT Wheel of Fortune.

What's The Deal With Vanna White's Contract?

TMZ is reporting that White recently negotiated a new deal for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune while the two sides are still trying to come to a separate agreement for the longtime syndicated version of the show.

This could be a major blow to Wheel with host Pat Sajak set to depart the show after its 41st season, which is set to premiere in September, according to Slate.

Ryan Seacrest has already been announced as Sajak's replacement moving forward after the upcoming season.

How Much Is Pat Sajak Paid For Wheel Of Fortune?

The TMZ article states that "Vanna wanted 50% of what Pat was making, but Sony would not disclose Pat's salary for 'Celebrity Wheel.'"

TMZ claims Sajak makes a little more than $400,000 an episode for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune but White ended up settling for $100,000 an episode.

This is just the latest development in what has been reported as an extended contract battle between White and Sony.

TMZ first reported last month that White's lawyer asked for his client to get half of what Pat was making for the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune. The website claims White was getting $3 million a year for the show while Sajak was banking $15 million a year.

"We've confirmed that's what she's made for the last 18 years," the report states.

