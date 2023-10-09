Vanna White is renting out her immaculate California home for nearly $20,000 a month, but it may actually be worth every penny.

Realtor.com is reporting the Wheel of Fortune co-host and her longtime partner, John Donaldson, are looking for a tenant for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Sherman Oaks.

The home is currently listed for rent at $19,900 a month.

Why Is Rent So Expensive?

Sure, we all know its not cheap to live in California, but $19,900 a month?

According to Architectural Digest, White and Donaldson originally bought the home described as an "outdated midcentury modern" for $1.125 million back in 2013. They have since spent countless hours and a whole lot of money fixing up the property to give it a more contemporary feel.

The two-story home features a main bedroom suite that takes up the entire second floor. The main living area has a sharp, modern look with accompanied by a bright white kitchen.

Outside design elements include a built-in stone fire pit alongside an infinity-edge swimming pool. All of this is set among breathtaking views of the nearby canyon.

How To View Vanna White's California Rental

It's safe to say White doesn't have time to show you around the property herself after recently signing on to cohost Wheel of Fortune for two more years.

Instead, the property is being listed through Beverly Hills-based The Agency. The group has shared extensive photos of the property online.

"Offering breathtaking views over the entire valley, this thoughtfully designed estate features mid-century modern architecture seamlessly blended with warm, contemporary interiors and picturesque views from almost every angle," the listing states.

Keep reading for a photo tour if you'd like to see for yourself.

